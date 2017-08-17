Here Is The Statue Left People Will Never Dare To Remove

NOTE: This article may contain offensive language.

A protest over the removal of Confederate General Robert E. Lee led to an all out war in Charlottesville over the weekend.

White nationalists waving Nazi flags and wearing Nazi garb held torches that resembled lynch mobs, all to prove the point that the statue was not going to be harmed.

On Monday, a group of people tore down a Confederate statue in Durham, North Carolina protesting slavery and the civil war.

Although this statue has gone unnoticed by leftist Antifa groups:

This is a statue of Vladimir Lenin, leftist revolutionary, and assistant to Karl Marx, who not only led the Bolshevik Revolution, but changed “Holy Russia” into the Soviet Union.

Reasons Lenin is not such a great dude:

Led the Red Terror against Russians who disagreed with him, in which thousands of executions were carried out

Led a bloody civil war

Instituted “separation of church and state,” which led to the deaths of Orthodox and Catholic priests and laity

Responsible for his country’s famine and increased poverty

Took land from wealthy and gave it to peasants.

Launched Stalin’s communist career leading to the deaths of millions of impoverished Russians

More than 90 million people all over the world have fallen victim to Communism and died.

The Seattle Times reveals that the 16-foot statue was brought back to the United States by a Seattle who bought it after the fall of the Soviet Union. In the early 1990s, it was placed in the Fremont area as a public art piece.

To make a bigger statement about the blood on Communists’ hands, vandals painted one of Lenin’s hands red.

Then someone started a Facebook page for the statue to be removed:

Surprisingly no requests have been made by Antifa to remove this gigantic statue of Lenin.

