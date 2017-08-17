[VIDEO] BREAKING: Watch The ‘Alt-Left’ Protesters Fight With The Police!

President Donald Trump held an intense news conference on Tuesday following his reaction to Charlottesville.

He called out the media for criticizing him for not condemning white supremacy immediately following the tragedy.

Donald Trump proceeded to bring up the alt-left after his rant to the media was over.

He said:

Unfortunately this only led to our President being ridiculed on Twitter for his comments:

This is not something to laugh about, as a fight broke out on Tuesday between Antifa and the police in Illinois because they refused to evacuate an intersection.

Breaking: Scuffle ensues between antifa and police outside North Center courthouse pic.twitter.com/puGTNG91Cm — Tony Briscoe (@_TonyBriscoe) August 15, 2017

Tensions rising but protesters pushed back onto the sidewalk near Clybourn and Westerm pic.twitter.com/xtwOpMGb8o — Tony Briscoe (@_TonyBriscoe) August 15, 2017

This video footage shows us that there is an alt left and they are violent.