BREAKING: North Korea Backs Off Because Of One Powerful Move From Trump

It’s time to wake up America! Liberals and the media have been attacking our President continuously, however the real threat is being ignored. Kim Jong Un has been throwing out threatening remarks about nuclear missiles and while many former presidents would have caved to the pressures from North Korea, Trump has threatened them back, and won.

“Donald J. Trump has become the first president to successfully face down the lunatic with a nuke, and that is a very good thing,” stated Fox New’s Stuart Varney.

Varney continued, “The media is still consumed with Charlottesville. Investors are not. The timing of the president’s statements are not an issue. It is North Korea and their backing down that is giving stock prices something of a boost today. In short, Kim has backed down.”

“Two days ago he threatened to fire missiles at Guam. That is a US territory. Defense Secretary Mattis said very clearly ‘Don’t do it. Fire off those missiles and your regime is done.’ President Trump’s policy is clear. Tell them you can take them, convince them you will do it. It worked. The NOKO’s blinked.”

Varney concluded, “In the long history of threats and escalations and endless retreats by American presidents, North Korea has never backed down until now. And they have backed down. This is a Trump win.”