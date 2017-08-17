Chelsea Clinton Attacks The “Evils” Of The Confederate Memorials, Gets Instantly Shut Down

Liberal protesters knocked over a 93 year old statue in Durham, North Carolina on Monday night. In response, Chelsea Clinton has chosen to pick on the Confederate memorials and the “evils” they have done.

As stated by Young Conservatives, Clinton wrote, “As a kid I didn’t know how unique it was to grow up in a Southern city (Little Rock) where the confederate memorial was…in the cemetery.”

Twitter immediately fired back and exposed her ignorance:

Chelsea may be mouthing off about different political issues to show her involvement, but the only thing she’s showing the world is that she is even more foolish than her parents.

