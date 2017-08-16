[VIDEO] SHOCKING: Liberal Protesters Sabotage A 100-Year-Old Confederate Statue

Horrifying videos have gone viral that expose liberals for once again trying to destroy anything related to Confederate history in Durham, North Carolina.

As reported by WRAL, liberal protesters congregated at the old Durham County courthouse with intentions to demolish the Confederate statue. At 7:10 pm, a woman protester was so angry that she climbed up the statue and wrapped a rope around it. The statue fell shortly thereafter.

Once the statue hit the floor, protesters began to kick the destroyed relic disturbingly and a man even spat it.

The statue was dedicated to Durham in 1924 and the caption disgustingly stated, “The Confederate States of America.”

Footage from today's Emergency Protest – Stand in Solidarity with #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/VxAGjwfXC0 — Tierra Marsh (@tierrammarsh) August 14, 2017

Loan Tran, an organizer of the protest demanded,“It needs to be removed. These Confederate statues in Durham, in North Carolina, all across the country.”

She also added, “When I see a Confederate statue in downtown Durham, or really anywhere, it fills me with a lot of rage and frustration.”

MORE: Protestors rip down statue of Confederate soldier. Monument has stood since in @DurhamCounty since 1924. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/4MjFXsxS18 — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) August 14, 2017

Of course the protesters said this was all in response to the events that happened in Charlottesville over the past weekend.

Takiyah Thompson expressed, “People can be mobilized and people are angry and when enough people are angry, we don’t have to look to politicians to sit around in air conditions and do nothing when we can do things ourselves.”

#Durham protesters continue their march downtown in an effort to "smash white supremacy" #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/MKHjS3HrDT — Derrick Lewis (@DerrickQLewis) August 14, 2017

This is what Durham County spokeswoman Dawn Dudley said in a statement, “Due to a North Carolina state law passed a few years ago, Durham County is prohibited from removing or making substantive alteration to historical monuments and memorials. I share this to say that there is a statute in place making the efforts you mention below difficult to move forward. I would assume that the only thing possible are steps to reverse the law.”