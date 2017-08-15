Maxine Waters Calls Trump White House The “White Supremacists” House, She Gets A Massive Wakeup Call

A few days ago Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) called for the impeachment of our President.

Waters took to Twitter to discuss her thoughts about the White House and its ties to the violence that ensued over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

She reminded us of the horrifying Trump rallies that have already scarred the country:

To clarify, what the President actually meant was that if people were smart, they would just get the protestors out of his rallies. He even offered to pay the legal fees of any person willing to defend him and others from violent protesters.

Waters was clearly just getting started:

Waters may be saying all of this now, but in the past she has in fact voiced her support for violent protests:

But, no one seemed to be buying it: