[VIDEO] Protesters Block Highway In Major US City To Protest Against Charlottesville Violence

Within a matter of hours, protesters have taken the streets of Oakland by storm, and have even moved to the highway, to protest the violent events that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

These were posted last night:

If you're driving thru Oakland, best avoid Broadway & arterial roads. Protest marching west on 14th St. right now. Also YG deployed. pic.twitter.com/3e4VyJoY9q — Kimberly Veklerov (@KVeklerov) August 13, 2017

14th & Broadway, Oakland, 7pm. See you tonight. pic.twitter.com/72KBGO4pJx — Berkeley Antifa (@berkeleyantifa) August 12, 2017

Occupy Oakland and Antifa blocked the highway and proceeded to light off fireworks, claiming that they were helping Charlottesville. The world may never know how these protesters helped Charlottesville, but at least we know that they occupied Oakland.

