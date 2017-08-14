[VIDEO] Protesters Block Highway In Major US City To Protest Against Charlottesville Violence
Within a matter of hours, protesters have taken the streets of Oakland by storm, and have even moved to the highway, to protest the violent events that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.
These were posted last night:
If you're driving thru Oakland, best avoid Broadway & arterial roads. Protest marching west on 14th St. right now. Also YG deployed. pic.twitter.com/3e4VyJoY9q
— Kimberly Veklerov (@KVeklerov) August 13, 2017
#Oakland shut down a freeway in solidarity with #Charlottesville #DefendCville pic.twitter.com/19zhoKDR7D
— It's Going Down (@IGD_News) August 13, 2017
14th & Broadway, Oakland, 7pm. See you tonight. pic.twitter.com/72KBGO4pJx
— Berkeley Antifa (@berkeleyantifa) August 12, 2017
Occupy Oakland and Antifa blocked the highway and proceeded to light off fireworks, claiming that they were helping Charlottesville. The world may never know how these protesters helped Charlottesville, but at least we know that they occupied Oakland.
Fascist scum, your time is done.#Oakland #DefendCville pic.twitter.com/kxOQOrRu7d
— Indybay (@Indybay) August 13, 2017
Oakland says "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA." #defendCville pic.twitter.com/ZPLtVBa3AE
— francesca fiorentini (@franifio) August 13, 2017
Mourn the dead and fight like hell for the living.#Oakland #DefendCville pic.twitter.com/dFeEUDgtK1
— Indybay (@Indybay) August 13, 2017
