Jeff Sessions Receives That Letter Signed By All Republican Members Of The Judiciary Committee

As reported by Fox News, Republicans led by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va, admitted that there are still many lingering questions from last year’s election and it is important that they not “be allowed to die on the vine” especially amid the Russia probe uproar.

The Republican lawmakers urged that “The American public had a right to know the facts—all of them—surrounding the election and its aftermath. We urge you to appoint a second special counsel to ensure these troubling, unanswered questions are not relegated to the dustbin of history.”

Because Robert Mueller is currently heading into a probable Trump-Russia collusion, the congressmen wish to assemble a completely separate special counsel probe. Republicans dispute questions about Hillary Clinton’s conduct during the Obama Administration election which have been postponed as everyone’s focus has been altered to center around the alleged Russia collusion.

Clinton should not be let off the hook for all of the dishonest things she did during the 2016 election and we are glad to see that Republicans are still fighting to see Clinton go down. Although the media refuses to post anything negative about Clinton, Republican lawmakers are still inclined to make her confess to what she did.

