Tucker Carlson Exposes Obama’s Darkest Secret That He Kept Suppressed For His Entire Term

On a recent segment of his show, Fox News host Tucker Carlson hosted former high-ranking career NSA official Bill Binney as a guest.

That’s when Binney dropped a bombshell about former President Barack Obama that nobody was expecting.

Binney worked for the NSA for 20 years and claims he only resigned when he discovered the agency was collecting wholesale data on

every electronic communication. He told Carlson that the program “Stellar Wind” started in 2001 under George W. Bush and was used

for more than two years under Obama. The program allowed a federal judge to approve a bulk collection of metadata “every 90 days.”

“Eventually, the NSA gained authority to analyze communications metadata associated with United States persons and persons believe

to be in the United States,” a 2007 Justice Department memo stated of the program.

Carlson emphasized what a big deal this is to the American people.

“Yes, in fact they are taking in fundamentally the entire fiber network inside the U.S. and collecting all that data and storing it,” Carlson

said. “They call it stellar wind. Phone calls, email, financial transactions—all of it.”

