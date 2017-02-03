1st Fallen Soldier Under Trump, Look What He Did Immediately After… This Is A Real President

According to press secretary Sean Spicer, President Trump “had a very somber and lengthy conversation with the family” of Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens, the Navy SEAL killed in Yemen over the weekend. This is a stark contrast to the way former President Obama handled the many deaths of our brave men and women in uniform as Commander and Chief.

“The president offered his sincerest condolences to Officer Owens’ wife, his father and their three children,” Spicer said during his briefing on Tuesday.

36-year-old Owens was the first service member killed in action since Trump became president. The decorated chief petty officer was part of a SEAL team carrying out a raid against al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. The raid resulted in the deaths of 14 members of the terrorist group, including three senior leaders. Intelligence data that could thwart future attacks was also recovered.

Owens reportedly died of wounds sustained during a two-hour gunfight. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and we salute him for his bravery.