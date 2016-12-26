Michelle Obama Just Received Devastating News During The Holidays

Even after Americans expressed their outrage about their extravagant lifestyle, the Obamas traveled to Hawaii this year to celebrate their annual Christmas vacation.Throughout Barack Obama’s two terms as president, he has pretended to identify with the struggles Americans are facing every day to make ends meet. Meanwhile, his family been spending millions of tax dollars on lavish vacations for the family.

According to Judicial Watch, the Obamas spent $4,823,206.88 on their family’s 2015 trip to Hawaii. In fact, the first family has made the trip for Christmas every year of his presidency, costing taxpayers a whopping $85,029,819.

Their current vacation began in mid-December, and will run through January 3, 2016—but Secret Service agents have rented various homes for 19 days, beginning December 16. The total for the rental this year was $245,993.12 for rooms near the Marine Corps base at Kaneohe Bay. They also spent money on rooms at the Moana Surfrider resort on Waikiki Beach and the Ala Moana Hotel, which cost a total of $40,249.28 and $671,895.99, respectively.

The family also dined out at the island’s most expensive restaurants, including:

– On Sunday, December 20, the Obamas had dinner at Morimoto, a celebrity chef-owned Asian-fusion restaurant,

– On Christmas Eve, they dined at MW Restaurant in Honolulu,

– On December 27, the first family took their dinner at “one of Hawaii’s finest restaurants,” Hoku’s at the Kahala Hotel and Resort,

– The next day, the Obamas dined at Alan Wong’s with friends,

– And on New Year’s Day, the Obamas dined at Halekulani, billed as one of the “top restaurants on Oahu.”

“The Secret Service and the Air Force are being abused by unnecessary travel,” Judicial Watch president, Tom Fitton, argued. “Unnecessary presidential travel for fundraising and luxury vacations on the taxpayers’ dime would be a good target for reform for the incoming Trump administration.”

What do you think? Is this type of spending absolutely unacceptable?