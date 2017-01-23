Sean Spicer Loses It, Completely DESTROYS Dumb Lib Reporters For Running Absurd Fake News

It was truly disgusting and shameful how, during the Presidential election and transition time, the liberal mainstream media consistently tried to spread fake news about Republican Donald Trump. The American public clearly didn’t buy it, as evidenced by the fact that Trump was swept into office in an Electoral College landslide.

Now that Donald Trump has been sworn in and is inhabiting the White House, he has made it clear to the irresponsible mainstream media that he will no longer put up with their fake news smear. His Press Secretary Sean Spicer recently laid down the law, scolding liberal reporters in a brutal way for their fraudulent reporting.

The most recent smear the media laid on Trump was the story they cooked up about his inauguration somehow being sparsely attended compared to Obama’s, when this was clearly not true. At a meeting with journalists, Sean held up Trump’s inauguration speech vow that “we’re going to hold the press accountable as well.”

Stated Sean to the assembled journalists, “Yesterday, at a time when our nation and the world watched the peaceful transition of power — and as the president said, the transfer and balance of power from Washington to the citizens of the United States — some members of the media were engaged in deliberately false reporting.”

Explained Sean, “Photographs of the inaugural proceeding were intentionally framed in a way in one particular tweet to minimize the enormous support that had gathered on the National Mall.” He added, “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period. Both in person and around the globe.” Are you glad Sean set these idiots straight?