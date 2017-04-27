1 Week After Bill O’Reilly Was Fired, He Gets Hit With Even More Devastating News

Last week, Bill O’Reilly was fired from Fox News after a series of sexual harassment allegations surfaced. The network wasted no time filling his prime-time spot with Tucker Carlson. Now, the first viewer reports are rolling in.

According to Daily Mail, Carlson almost matched O’Reilly’s ratings on Monday, pulling in an average of 3.2 million viewers. More than 630,000 of his audience were in the coveted 25 to 52 age bracket.

This is great news for Carlson, who is just 10 percent off O’Reilly’s final averaged of 3.6 million in the second week of April. Fox News is already feeling confident about their decision, given that the new host beat out CNN’s Anderson cooper and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

In a demonstration of his true class, Carlson opened his show on Monday with a tribute to O’Reilly.

“For those of you tuning in expecting to see someone different in this anchor chair I know the feeling well,” Carlson said. “What O’Reilly did was not easy. He set a high bar, and I’m going to do my best to meet it. Thanks for sticking with us.”

What do you think? Was Carlson the perfect choice for the prime-time slot?